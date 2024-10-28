Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated India's first private military aircraft plant, boosting New Delhi's ambitions of growing local manufacturing in its defence and aerospace industries.

Sanchez was welcomed to the country with a roadshow in Gujarat state's Vadodara city where hundreds of people cheered and waved banners.

The two leaders then launched the Tata Aircraft Complex on Monday, the manufacturing hub which will produce the Airbus C-295 transport military aircraft in collaboration with Airbus Spain and to be deployed by the Indian air force.

Sanchez said the project was a triumph of Modi's vision “to turn India into an industrial powerhouse and a magnet for investment and business-to-business collaboration."

“This partnership between Airbus and Tata will contribute to the progress of the Indian aerospace industry and will open new doors for the arrival of other European companies,” he added.

“This new aircraft factory will boost new skills and new industries in India,” Modi said, adding that the country was now supplying parts to the world's leading aircraft companies.

Historic milestone in defence manufacturing

The chairman of Tata conglomerate, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, hailed it as a historic day for the country's defence sector and credited the late Ratan Tata, the industrialist and former chairman who died earlier this month, for conceiving the idea more than a decade ago.