Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who shot to fame with his iconic one-hand-in-pocket pose during the Paris 2024 Olympics, has led his country to victory — this time helping the team win a gold at the European Champion League in Serbia.

Türkiye’s national athletes secured the gold by defeating host Serbia 3-1 over the weekend as Dikec and colleague Simal Yilmaz clinched the top prize in a decisive shoot-off.

Dikec’s shot to fame after he was pictured aiming for the Paris Olympics in the most casual way possible. His composure and ease have since become the stuff of legend and memes. TRT World caught up with him before the Serbia competition for an interview. While he exudes confidence, his journey has been a long one.

“I always say it’s not just about talent. Talent means nothing without discipline and hard work. If your goals are big, the sacrifices must match,” Dikec says.

“Our goal is the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. God willing, we (have) started working. We will win the gold medal.”

The Turkish shooter’s remarkable composure in the mixed team 10-meter pistol event at the Olympics, where he claimed a silver medal alongside teammate Sevval İlayda Tarhan, transcended the boundaries of sport and resonated on the global stage.

Tarhan also accompanied Dikec to Serbia.

A long road to victory

Born and brought up in the southern province of Kahramanmaras in 1973, in his own words, Dikec is an “Anatolian man who was raised in a peaceful family.”

Sports has been his calling from a young age. At least the coaching part of it. Dikec graduated from Gazi University's Physical Education and Sports Coaching Department and earned a master’s in coaching from Konya-Selcuk University.

As far as shooting is concerned, he developed a liking for it as a kid during his primary and secondary years at the Military Gendarmerie School.

“I had a natural talent, but I realised talent alone isn’t enough to excel at shooting.”

While shooting a gun with protective goggles on doesn’t appear to be a physically exerting sport, Dikec says it requires a lot of discipline and sacrifice.

“You shape your life around the sport to reach those goals. It becomes the centre of your life. Social activities become limited, and you miss family time or holidays. But if you want to win, you have to put in the effort.”

Though Dikec had long been a respected figure within the shooting community, it was his newfound status as an icon of composure that propelled him to global fame at the Paris Olympics.

Tarhan, too, embraced the spirit of the moment, accessorising her performance with oversized earplugs and braiding her hair in red and white, a tribute to the Turkish flag.

Together, they crafted a memory that wasn’t merely about a medal but a shared gesture that united athletes, fans, and spectators in appreciation of simplicity under pressure.

Dikec’s story is one of persistence rather than immediate triumph, and he has a message for young people constantly looking for shortcuts in life.