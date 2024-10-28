An attack by Boko Haram on the Chadian army killed around 40 people overnight near the Nigerian border, the government and local sources said on Monday.

"A garrison housing more than 200 soldiers was targeted by members of Boko Haram" late on Sunday, a local source said.

The presidency said in a statement that the attack struck near Ngouboua in the west of the country, "tragically leaving about 40 people dead".

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the scene early on Monday and launched an operation "to go after the attackers and track them down in their furthest hideouts", the statement added.

The attack struck at 10:00 pm local time (2100 GMT), local sources said. "Boko Haram members took control of the garrison, seized the weapons, burnt vehicles equipped with heavy arms, and left," said one local source, who asked not to be named.

Regular attacks