The aftermath of Georgia’s recent parliamentary elections has spiralled into a deepening political crisis.

President Salome Zourabichvili, a former French national, and opposition parties have refused to accept the election results that gave the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party a thumping majority.

The opposition alleges Russian interference in the vote and has called for nationwide protests.

While Western media and observers have largely framed GD as a pro-Russian, anti-Western force, a closer look reveals a far more complex situation.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgian Dream dismissed claims of electoral fraud, describing any “irregularities” as typical for elections elsewhere in the world.

“Irregularities happen everywhere, in every country,” he told BBC.

Despite preliminary results giving GD a decisive 54.8 percent majority, opposition-backed exit polls suggested a lower share, fueling the claims of vote-rigging.

However, the outcry surrounding this election raises questions about selective standards and a narrative that perhaps oversimplifies Georgia’s political reality.

While GD’s critics argue the party leans too heavily toward Russia, the opposition’s leaders, including President Salome Zourabichvili, project a clear alignment with the West.

As a former French national and France’s ambassador to Georgia from October 2003 to March 2004, Zourabichvili has actively leveraged her European ties, positioning herself as a self-proclaimed defender of “democratic values” against alleged pro-Russian threats.

She also served as Georgia’s foreign minister as a dual citizen from March 2004 to October 2005. It was only in August 2018—just two months before the presidential election—that Zourabichvili relinquished her French citizenship to run for office.

Georgian constitution - like in several countries - bars dual citizens from holding the offices of president, prime minister, or speaker of the parliament. She assumed the presidency of Georgia in December 2018.

Zourabichvili, speaking alongside opposition leaders at the presidential palace on Sunday, denounced the parliamentary election results as a “total falsification” and called for public protests.

The European Union and the United States have supported her call for an investigation into election “irregularities”—intensifying their accusations against GD as compromised by Russian influence.

Zourabichvili's disregard of the voters’ choice follows weeks of European media reports expressing concern that the incumbent GD government, viewed as neutral on the Russia-Ukraine war, could secure victory.

The geopolitical complexities were amplified by Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who congratulated GD on its victory and is due to visit Tbilisi.

Known for his conservative policies and clashes with the EU, Orban’s endorsement has been interpreted as validation of GD’s policies, but it has also attracted scepticism from Brussels.

European lawmakers, wary of any perceived authoritarianism, worry that GD may be shifting Georgia further from Europe’s sphere of influence.

The Hungarian leader is regarded as Russia’s closest ally within the EU, and his government has been branded by the European Parliament as a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy.”

Yet, if GD’s association with figures like Orban is branded as pro-Russian, one might question whether Zourabichvili’s Western ties should likewise be subject to scrutiny.