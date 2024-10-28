Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) plans to deliver Türkiye’s first homegrown fighter jet, KAAN, to the country’s air force within the next five years.

Speaking with TRT World, TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroglu outlined an ambitious vision for KAAN and how it has taken years of work to develop it.

“KAAN is the king of the skies,” Demiroglu said on the sidelines of a recent SAHA defence expo in Istanbul. “It will have pretty much everything that a flying platform can offer.”

Initially designed as a fifth-generation jet, KAAN features stealth capabilities and twin engines generating 13,000 kilograms of thrust each, reaching speeds up to Mach 1.8.

However, TAI’s plans extend further. Work is already underway on a sixth-generation version equipped with AI, state-of-the-art sensors, and the ability to integrate with unmanned platforms.

“We’re at the forefront—among the top two or three globally—in developing sixth-generation technology,” Demiroglu stated, adding that TAI is already testing these advanced systems on its ANKA III combat drone and Hurjet trainer jet.

Demiroglu is confident that these cutting-edge technologies will be ready by the time KAAN is delivered at the end of the decade.

KAAN is intended to replace Türkiye’s ageing F-16 fleet, reducing the country’s dependence on foreign defence imports and marking a new era for its aviation industry.

Innovation pipeline

Launched in 2016, the KAAN project saw its first flight earlier this year. Equipped with mission-enhancing features such as precision strike capabilities and internal weapon bays, the 21-metre aircraft is poised to transform Turkish airspace.

For Türkiye, a nation heavily reliant on defence imports just two decades ago, KAAN represents more than an aircraft. TAI’s earlier achievements, beginning with the Hurkus basic trainer in 2013, laid the groundwork for this ambitious project.

Hurkus, a single-engine, high-performance trainer and light attack aircraft, was developed to meet various training needs and provide close air support in challenging missions. The platform was recently upgraded to the Hurkus-2, with initial deliveries to the Turkish Air Force anticipated next year.