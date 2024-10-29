Israel's long-anticipated strikes on Iran over the weekend may have officially drawn Tehran into a regional war.

The strikes hit key Iranian assets, including air defences near the Iraqi border in Ilam, ballistic missile facilities, and sites previously associated with Iran's nuclear ambitions, though vacated since 2003.

Iran's official media presented these as successful intercepts of Israeli missiles, a message intended to reassure an increasingly sceptical Iranian public questioning both the purpose of this war and the value of Iran's investments in external allies across Iraq and Lebanon.

But for Iran, the stakes have escalated beyond regional influence. The confluence of military, diplomatic, and ideological currents has now left it contemplating a role on the front lines of a conflict that had, until recently, been conducted through proxies alone.

How it started

Iran's leaders first began to realise that the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on Oct. 7 would have far-reaching repercussions for the region after the mysterious deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir Hossein Abdollahian.

After the officials died in a plane crash in East Azerbaijan in May, there was much speculation amid both conservative and reformist voices in Iran's political corridors over the incident.

Despite the government's official claim of a "weather-related accident," many high-ranking officials in Iran remain convinced that the Israeli government had a hand in orchestrating the crash.

The suspicion resonates strongly within the upper echelons of Iranian leadership, both on the front lines and within the secondary ranks, fueling a widespread belief that Israel's covert involvement aimed to draw Iran into a war it could not ignore.

However, Iranian officials stopped short of announcing this publicly, apprehensive that an official accusation would pressure Iran into responding because that is what both the Iranian populace and the "axis of resistance," a coalition of military factions tied to Iran across Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, would expect to happen as retaliation for Raisi and Abdollahian's deaths.

Such a response, Iranian officials feared, could lead them directly into open conflict with Israel.

In private conversations I held with insiders in Iran's ruling circles, it became clear that Tehran sought swift elections to stabilise the country after Raisi's death and address Iran's severe economic turmoil, which the incident had only exacerbated.

Iran managed to hold a presidential election within just 40 days after Raisi's death, bringing Masoud Pezeshkianinto office in July. But, a few weeks later, and in a stunning turn of events, Israel assassinated Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran, in one of the country's most secure areas.

At that moment, Iran was forced to rethink its traditional stance, which had long centred around supporting other regional players while staying clear of direct confrontation.

Abandoning 'forward defence'

In response, Iran began considering new avenues, abandoning a strategy rooted in its Iran-Iraq War-era policy of "forward defence," which sought to strengthen proxy military forces outside Iran to counterbalance its historic adversaries, Israel and the United States.

No one had expected direct attacks on Iranian soil.

According to my sources – insiders with close connections to Iran's decision-makers – neither Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei nor his advisors anticipated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would attempt to extend the current conflict directly into Iranian territory.