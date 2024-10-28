A building collapsed in a suburban area of Nigeria’s capital over the weekend, killing at least seven people, police have said.

The building, located in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Abuja, had already been partly demolished and its structure was further compromised by scavengers looking for scrap metal, the Abuja police said on Monday.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said five people were rescued from the rubble on Sunday.

Building collapses are becoming increasingly common in Nigeria, with more than a dozen such incidents recorded in the last two years.

Authorities often blame such disasters on failures to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.