Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the first BRICS+ summit. Representatives of 36 countries, including 22 heads of state, attended this three-day gathering in Kazan, which constituted a challenge to Western efforts to isolate Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking on the final day of the summit, which was billed as an "outreach" to the Global South, Putin asserted that the participating countries "share similar ambitions, values and a vision for a new democratic world order."

BRICS recently became BRICS+ after the addition of four new members. It was significant that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the United Arab Emirates' President Mohammed bin Zayed attended the summit.

With Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia having applied for membership in this expanding bloc, their leaders were also present.

However, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was not there. Despite having received an invitation to join BRICS last year, Riyadh has not, at least so far, accepted.

What's holding it back?

Essentially, the kingdom has done a cost-benefit analysis and concluded that, for the time being, it is more prudent to hold off on accepting the BRICS+ invitation.

This is for several reasons, with the most important one being Riyadh's concerns about what joining could mean for Saudi Arabia's relationship with Washington, which has put the kingdom under significant pressure to not accept its BRICS+ invitation.

However, this does not mean that Riyadh is not interested in possibly joining the bloc later, said Dr. Andreas Krieg, an associate professor at the Defence Studies Department of King's College London.

Speaking to TRT World, Krieg said, "I think it's quite clear that the Saudis have quite a lot to gain from (BRICS+) in terms of access to the Global South…in terms of deepening trade relationships, creating some formal underbelly to underwrite and put trade relations on a solid foundation."

BRICS+ offers many future markets for Saudi Arabia, he added.

At the same time, there is much that Saudi Arabia could bring to the BRICS+ table. For starters, the kingdom joining the bloc would significantly increase the percentage of the world’s crude oil produced by BRICS+ members.

Additionally, through its sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Arabia's membership in BRICS+ could open up many investment, trade, and commerce opportunities for the bloc's existing members.

But for now, other overriding factors are keeping Saudi Arabia at bay.

The kingdom's leadership seems to have concluded that at this juncture, the economic benefits of entering the bloc, which presents itself as an alternative to the Western-led order, would probably not outweigh the costs to its partnership with the US.

There is no denying the relevance of great power competition. The kingdom's entry into BRICS+ could risk putting Riyadh under more geopolitical pressure vis-à-vis hostilities between the West and Russia, as well as US-China competition.

Washington could perceive a Saudi entry into the bloc as a major win for China and Russia at the expense of US interests in terms of dollar hegemony and other issues.

Although Saudi Arabia seeks to assert its autonomy on the international stage and diversify its partnerships in an increasingly multipolar world, Riyadh tends to pursue this balancing act with much more caution than Abu Dhabi.

Whereas the UAE can shield itself from much criticism in Washington due to the Abraham Accords, Saudi Arabia's lack of a normalised relationship with Israel puts it in a different position.

Given the BRICS+ consensus in favour of de-dollarisation, the Saudi leadership is careful on this front. This is probably especially so given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office in January.

Trump established a record of imposing tariffs on countries during his first term, and has been clear about continuing to do so on nations that move down the de-dollarisation path.