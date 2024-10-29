Tuesday, October 28, 2024

1754 GMT — A senior Hamas official has said the Palestinian resistance group was studying new proposals from mediators to seek the Gaza truce but reiterated that these should entail a complete Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave.

"The movement has confirmed it is open to any deal or ideas that ends the suffering of our people in Gaza and achieve a permanent ceasefire, and the occupation's withdrawal from all of Gaza Strip," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a televised speech.

He also said an agreement must end the Israeli-led blockade of the coastal enclave, allow unrestricted relief aid and a reconstruction of Gaza, and achieve a prisoner swap deal.

More updates 👇

1814 GMT — Jordan calls for emergency Arab League meeting after Israeli move to ban UNRWA

Jordan called on the Arab League to hold an "emergency" meeting to discuss a joint response against the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which could affect its work in Gaza.

A joint Arab response is required on the "serious and illegitimate laws" approved by the Israeli Knesset, which bans the activities of the UNRWA in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement said that the meeting would "discuss the necessary steps to adopt a unified Arab stance rejecting these invalid Israeli laws and measures, and to mobilise international support to confront and nullify them".

1811 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon hits 2,787, health ministry says

The death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has risen to 2,787, with 12,772 others wounded since October 2023, Lebanon's health ministry reported.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 77, with 180 others wounded, the health ministry report added.

1803 GMT — UNSC criticises Israeli move to ban UNRWA

The UN Security Council expressed concerns about the passing of a law by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"We are meeting here as well to reaffirm the key role of the United Nations for peace, stability and humanitarian aid in the region," Swedish Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at a Security Council session on Palestine.

Stressing the importance of allowing UN agencies to carry out their work, Cassis said: "The UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) must be able to speak without hindrance with all parties. Any unilateral attempt to weaken his mandate will only weaken multilateralism as a whole."

1758 GMT — Israeli air strike kills 5 in southern Lebanon

An Israeli air strike on a residential building in southern Lebanon killed five people and injured several others, medical sources told Anadolu.

The air strike was carried out in the Haret Sidon neighbourhood, located near the coastal city of Sidon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the air strike prompted an immediate response from emergency teams at the scene.

1756 GMT — US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza that killed children

The United States voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

"We are deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life in this incident. This was a horrifying incident with a horrifying result," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, pointing to "reports of two dozen children killed" in the bombing that destroyed the five-story block in Beit Lahia.

"We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask what happened here," Miller said.

1755 GMT — Israeli army attacks international delegation to Palestine in West Bank

The former mayor of Barcelona and a Spanish Member of the European Parliament denounced being attacked by the Israeli army while visiting an olive grove with local farmers in the occupied West Bank.

Ada Colau and Jaume Asens are part of an international delegation that arrived on Monday and is investigating alleged violations of international law in Palestine during "the coming days".

They visited olive groves near the town of Qusra on the second day of the trip. Colau, the former mayor of Barcelona, said as soon as the delegation arrived with local farmers, the Israeli army and armed illegal Jewish settlers began surrounding them.

1749 GMT — UN chief writes letter to Israeli PM protesting UNRWA ban: spokesman

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres sent a letter Tuesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protesting a new law that could effectively cripple the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), his spokesman said.

Guterres outlined in his letter "the issues of international law that have been raised by this law," Stephane Dujarric said, adding that it would have a "devastating impact on the humanitarian situation of Palestinians in the occupied territory" if implemented.

1747 GMT — UN 'appalled' by Israel's attack on building sheltering women, children

The UN Human Rights Office expressed concern about Israel's attack on a multistory residential building sheltering children, women and the elderly in northern Gaza.

It demanded a prompt, transparent and detailed investigation.

"Civilians are protected under international humanitarian law," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said in a statement that indicated his agency is "appalled" by the attack in Beit Lahia.

1739 GMT — Israel's UNRWA ban to deepen 'Palestinian humanitarian catastrophe'

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that Israel's move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) will have "catastrophic implications on the dire humanitarian situation of Palestinians living in Gaza".

"The Israeli Knesset's ban on UNRWA's operations voted on 28 October represents a devastating blow to Palestinian life. It will further undermine people's survival prospects in Gaza and heavily impact communities in the West Bank," the medical charity said in a statement.

Denouncing the legislation, it said that the decision "represents an inhumane ban on vital humanitarian aid".

1724 GMT — Norway to ask ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians

Norway said it would ask the UN's International Court of Justice to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians, a day after Israel banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Norway said it was "requesting that the ICJ pronounces on Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, delivered by international organisations, including the UN and states," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

He said Norway would submit a resolution to the UN General Assembly with the request that the ICJ give an advisory opinion on the matter.

1720 GMT — Pro-Palestine group condemns top UK diplomat's comments on Gaza

A UK-based Palestine solidarity group "condemned in the strongest possible terms", the British foreign secretary's recent comments dismissing the term "genocide" in describing Israel's destruction of Gaza.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) said in a statement that David Lammy's remarks not only "distort the legal and historical significance of genocide" but also dangerously minimise the horrific atrocities inflicted on the Palestinian people.

"We call on David Lammy to retract his comments and recognise the reality of Gaza's genocide," the statement quoted Zaher Birawi, the head of the PFB, as saying.

1715 GMT — 4 killed, 80 injured in Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza

At least four people were killed and 80 others injured in Israeli air strikes on a marketplace in Gaza City and northwest of the enclave, the Civil Defence Service said.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the victims were rushed to the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the last hour after attacks on the Sahaba market in Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City and Sudaniya area in northwestern Gaza.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone fired a missile into Al-Sahaba market, killing and injuring several people.

1712 GMT — At least 322 aid workers killed in Gaza since last October: UN

At least 322 aid workers, including 237 UN staff, have been killed in Gaza since war began last October, the UN said.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), aid workers and emergency responders continue to face "extreme challenges" in assisting those in Gaza, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"Since the beginning of the month, at least 14 humanitarian workers and four health workers have been killed and others injured across Gaza, including some who were off duty.

"In total, since October of last year, 322 aid workers, including 315 Palestinians and seven foreigners, were killed; this includes 237 staff of the United Nations, of whom 233 were UNRWA staff members," Dujarric told reporters.

1555 GMT — Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP says

The UN World Food Programme called for immediate action to avert famine in Gaza, warning that the humanitarian crisis there could soon worsen amid what it said were severe restrictions on aid flows.

A global monitor warned this month that the whole of the Palestinian enclave remained at risk of famine, with Israeli military operations adding to concerns and hampering humanitarian access.

"Now, as the situation in northern Gaza continues to deteriorate, the likelihood of a larger group being impacted by famine will surely increase unless conditions on the ground improve," said WFP, the United Nations' food agency.

1550 GMT — US rejects ‘Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians’: UN envoy

The US opposes Israeli efforts to starve Palestinian civilians and Israel must address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the American envoy to the UN said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged a change to the Israeli policy of punishing Palestinian people with hunger as she spoke during a session on the Middle East at the Security Council.

"The United States rejects any Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians in Jabalia, or anywhere else, and Israel's words must be matched by action on the ground. Right now, that is not happening. This must change immediately," said Thomas-Greenfield.

She said the US stated clearly that Israel must allow food, medicine and other supplies into all of Gaza, especially the north, and as winter sets in, protect workers who are part of the UN Palestinian agency, or UNWRA, distributing the aid.

1545 GMT — Israeli drone strikes popular Gaza market as WFP warns of famine

Several people were reportedly killed and injured in an Israeli air strike on a popular marketplace east of Gaza City, according to witnesses.

An Israeli drone fired a missile into the Al-Sahaba market in Daraj neighbourhood, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an official toll from the Israeli attack.

1545 GMT — Spain mulls to kill contract of purchasing ammunition from Israel

Spain’s Interior Ministry announced that it intends to pull out of a contract it had with an Israeli company to purchase ammunition.

Earlier in the day, Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser reported that the ministry had closed a deal to purchase 15.3 million bullets from an Israeli company for around €6.7 million ($7.2 million).

The deal to buy the ammunition conflicted with the Spanish government’s recent claim that it has suspended all arms trade with Israel since October 7, 2023.

1540 GMT— Middle East at 'most dangerous juncture in decades,': UN envoy

The UN Middle East peace process coordinator warned about the "dangerous junction" in the Middle East amid the genocide in Gaza.

Saying that the Middle East region is "on the verge of yet another serious escalation," Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that "the violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and wider region shows no signs of abating."

"We are also at the most dangerous juncture in the Middle East in decades," said Wennesland, noting an Israeli airstrike Monday that left "at least 90 Palestinians missing or killed, including at least 25 children" in Beit Lahiya.

1520 GMT — UN peacekeepers injured in rocket attack in southern Lebanon

UN peacekeepers were injured in a rocket attack in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) said.

In a statement, UNIFIL said a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura, setting a vehicle workshop on fire.

“Some peacekeepers suffered minor injuries. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured,” it said, adding that an investigation was launched into the incident. The nationalities of the injured peacekeepers were not specified. UNIFIL said the rocket was likely fired by “Hezbollah” or an affiliated group.

1500 GMT — Austria says 8 nationals within UN peacekeeper force in Lebanon injured in Israeli attack

Eight Austrian nationals belonging to UN peacekeepers force in Lebanon have been injured in an Israeli rocket attack, the Austrian foreign minister said.

On X, Alexander Schallenberg said that he is "outraged" by today's attack on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"The safety & security of the blue helmets must be guaranteed at all times. Attacks on (UN) peacekeepers are a grave violation of international law and totally unacceptable," he wrote on X.

1450 GMT — Healthcare system collapses in northern Gaza: Hospital director

The healthcare system has completely collapsed in northern Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the area, a hospital director said.

“Any injured person who reaches the hospital dies due to lack of resources,” Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, told Anadolu Agency.

He appealed for allowing ambulances into the blockaded area to help evacuate the victims of the Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

“No single ambulance is currently operating in northern Gaza,” he added.

"There is no means to transport the injured. Those injured reach us either by themselves or are transported by civilians. They sometimes die during their trip to the hospital due to bleeding,” he said.

1430 GMT — 12 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon, military says

Twelve more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the army said.