The unremitting barrage of distressing news mirrors trends established by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis, and Israel's onslaught in Gaza and now in Lebanon, all contributing to the phenomenon known as “doomscrolling.”

As Gaza’s humanitarian crisis unfolds for a global audience, social media platforms are flooded with graphic, uncensored images — beheaded children, bombed neighbourhoods, and parents carrying remains in bags.

Doomscrolling, the compulsion to scroll endlessly through distressing news, has become routine. Recent data from Soax.com indicates that the average person now spends 143 minutes a day on social media, with teens — especially teenage girls — averaging close to three hours.

Experts compare doomscrolling to being in a room where people are constantly yelling at you and says media needs to rethink news, according to The Guardian.

Over a third of this screen time is dedicated to news.

While staying informed seems essential, researchers are increasingly concerned that this habit amplifies existential anxiety, leaving people both overwhelmed and helpless in a world that appears perpetually aflame.

A New Study: Doomscrolling, US versus Iran

A study published in Computers in Human Behavior Reports, led by Reza Shabahang, a researcher at Flinders University’s college of education, psychology and social work, investigated doomscrolling’s effects on existential anxiety.