Nations could agree in December on a world-first treaty to reduce the amount of plastic leaking into the environment which, if nothing is done, is forecast to triple by 2060.

Global production of synthetic polymers which form the building blocks of plastic has increased 230-fold since the 1950s, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Total production doubled between 2000 and 2019 to 460 million tons, faster than commodities like steel, aluminium or cement.

By 2060, if left unchecked, that figure will have almost tripled to 1.2 billion tons, according to the OECD.

The growth in plastic production has mainly occurred in the United States, the Middle East and China.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crises that followed have had two notable and opposing impacts on plastic consumption.

The first is a surge in consumption of single-use plastics in healthcare, food retail and e-commerce.

The second is a decline in sectors affected by inflation and the global economic downturn such as the automotive and construction industries.

Trash problem

The sheer volume of plastic garbage produced around the globe has more than doubled in 20 years, from 156 million tonnes in 2000 to 353 million tonnes in 2019.

It is expected to almost triple to just over one billion tonnes by 2060.

More than two-thirds of this trash is made up of objects with a lifespan of less than five years like plastic packaging, consumer products and textiles.

In 2019, 22 million tonnes of plastic found its way into the environment, including six million tonnes in rivers, lakes and oceans, according to the OECD.