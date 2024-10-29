Türkiye has marked the 101st anniversary of the founding of its Republic with nationwide festivities commemorating this historic milestone.

Events began with a ceremony in Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside key government and military figures, paid tribute to the republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, his mausoleum.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's resilience and determination to continue Ataturk's vision of modernisation and development.

The celebrations extended across the country, with notable events in Istanbul featuring impressive light displays over the Bosphorus.

Citizens, from schoolchildren to officials, gathered for parades, concerts, and fireworks, expressing unity and pride. Internationally, Turkish embassies hosted similar gatherings, underscoring Türkiye's global presence.

This year's Republic Day events not only honoured the nation’s historical journey but also highlighted Türkiye’s contemporary achievements and aspirations, especially in economic and social development.

Erdogan’s message celebrated the Republic’s enduring principles and conveyed a vision of Türkiye as a strong, resilient nation on the world stage.

World congratulates Türkiye

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a letter to Erdogan, said Türkiye has "entered the second century of its history as a powerful, advanced and stable country in political, economic, military and other aspects, which enjoys high reputation and trust on the international arena and has its say in global affairs."

"We are inspired by and rejoice in all the achievements of powerful Türkiye, which has become a power centre in the world, as much as in our own successes," Aliyev said, saying the achievements were realised because of Erdogan's policies.

He said he believes the strategic alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will further deepen and strengthen with their joint efforts, in accordance with the principle of "one nation, two states."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Turkish counterpart, expressing that it is "moving along the path of progress and modernisation, playing an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X: "On the Republic Day of #Türkiye, we wish all the best to our #NATO ally and its people."