Israel's parliament approved a bill banning the main UN aid agency for the war-devastated Gaza, sparking an international outcry.

Despite objections from the United States and warnings from the UN Security Council, Israeli lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill banning the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, from working in Israel and occupied territories.

"There is a deep connection between Hamas and UNRWA, and Israel cannot put up with it," Yuli Edelstein, one of the lawmakers who sponsored the bill, said in parliament as he presented the proposal.

Even several of Israel's staunch Western allies voiced disquiet at the ban, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying Britain was "gravely concerned".

Germany — which has been a staunch defender of Israel's security — warned it would "effectively make UNRWA's work in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem impossible, jeopardising vital humanitarian aid for millions of people".

Hamas has called the bill an act of "Zionist aggression".

"Devastating consequences"

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the legislation "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian territory, which is unacceptable."

"There is no alternative to UNRWA," he said in a statement. "The implementation of these laws would be detrimental to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable."

"Dangerous precedent"

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) condemned Israel’s decision, calling the passage of the legislation “unprecedented” and warning of severe repercussions for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

“The vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law,” Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.