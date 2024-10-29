The International Criminal Court (ICC) faces allegations of hypocrisy for delaying the arrest warrant requests for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for over five months, while the warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin was approved in just 24 days.

The requests for arrest warrants, submitted on May 20 by the ICC Prosecutor's Office for Netanyahu, Gallant have encountered systematic obstruction from Israel and its allies.

The ICC has moved quickly in cases related to Ukraine, issuing arrest warrants for six Russian officials, including Putin, within months. In contrast, no arrest warrants have been issued in the Gaza case since the investigation began, revealing significant delays and perceived double standards.

Prolonged delays in the Palestine investigation stem from Israel's espionage operations targeting the ICC and its officials for nine years, alongside the withdrawal of a judge reviewing the case.

Complications arose after the UK challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction, following allegations of misconduct against Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Allegations against Prosecutor Khan

Shortly after Khan requested the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, an investigation into his alleged misconduct toward an ICC staff member surfaced.

The ICC Assembly of States Parties confirmed that the investigation was ongoing but did not find sufficient grounds to proceed at this time.

The timing of these allegations, coinciding with the arrest warrant requests, has raised suspicions.

Withdrawal of Judge Motoc

Judge Julia Motoc, who led the Pre-Trial Chamber reviewing the case, withdrew for "health reasons and to ensure the proper functioning of justice."

The ICC announced that Judge Beti Hohler, a Slovenian judge who joined the court concurrently, would replace Motoc.