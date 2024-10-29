After more than a year of Israel's war, Abu Razzak Al-Qassas and his family live in a makeshift shelter within a cemetery in southern Gaza, dependent on food donations for survival.

The Al-Qassas family, originally from Gaza City in the northern part of the coastal enclave, are among many other displaced that are staying in the Khan Younis cemetery.

"Look at how terrifying and frightening it is for the children. Look at how we are living, there is no food and water," Al-Qassas said, pointing to the cemetery's gravestones.

Most of the two million people in Gaza have been displaced by Israel's relentless assault on the enclave.

Some, like the Al-Qassas family, whose home was severely damaged, have had to move more than once.

Plummeting aid