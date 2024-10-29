Israel's decision to ban the UN relief agency UNRWA could result in the deaths of more children and represent a form of collective punishment for Palestinians in Gaza if fully implemented, UN agencies said.

A law passed by Israel on Monday to ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency from operating in the country has raised concerns about its ability to provide relief in Gaza after over a year of war.

The agency, which employs thousands of people in Gaza, provides nearly the entire population of the coastal enclave with basic supplies and needs access through Israel.

"If UNRWA is unable to operate, it'll likely see the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza," said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, who has worked extensively in Gaza since the October 7 war began. "So a decision such as this suddenly means that a new way has been found to kill children."

Palestinian health authorities' data show that over 13,300 children whose identities have been confirmed have been killed in the Gaza war. Many more are believed to have died from diseases due to a collapsing medical system and food and water shortages.

Other UN agencies described UNRWA's work as indispensable.