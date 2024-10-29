Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allies have committed "staggering" levels of sexual abuse, raping civilians as troops advance and abducting some women as sex slaves during the more than 18-month war, a UN mission said on Tuesday.

Victims have ranged between eight and 75 years, said the UN fact-finding mission's report, with most sexual violence committed by the RSF and allied militia in an attempt to terrorise and punish people for perceived links to enemies.

"The sheer scale of sexual violence we have documented in Sudan is staggering," said mission chair Mohamed Chande Othman in a statement accompanying an 80-page report based on interviews with victims, families and witnesses.

The report echoed investigations by rights groups into widespread sexual abuse in the conflict.

The RSF, which is fighting Sudan's army, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it would investigate allegations and bring perpetrators to justice.

The paramilitary RSF has roots in so-called Janjaweed militias, which helped the military crush a rebellion in Sudan's western Darfur region two decades ago.

Ethnic killings