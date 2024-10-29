Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, issued a powerful call to action, urging the Security Council to match their words with decisive action, warning: "Stop this genocide, or forever remain silent."

Saying that Israel continues to commit crime after crime and violate every rule of the UN, Mansour noted that Israel is "betting that its will to kill and colonise will outweigh the collective will of the international community to save lives and achieve freedom and peace."

Mansour stressed that Palestinians are being bombarded, starved and "blamed for being killed" by Israel, and highlighted that the people in Gaza, having nowhere else to go, understand that if they leave, they will not be able to return.

Accusing Israel of systematically violating international law, Mansour stated that "Israel wants to rewrite international law to consider that indiscriminate killing, targeting of civilians, including humanitarians and doctors and journalists, starvation as a method of war, arbitrary detention, abductions and torture, willfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body and health, wanton destruction, forcible displacement and colonisations are all legal as long as they are committed by Israel."

Crimes like killing humanitarian aid workers and journalists, he added, are only deemed "barbaric" by Israel when committed by others.

He warned the international community against Israel trying to establish a "racist," "supremacist" and "inhumane" legal order.

"Will you allow Israel to dehumanise us further as part of its attempt to erase us?" Mansour challenged the Council, questioning if the destruction of Palestinians would be "acceptable" or dismissed as "inevitable."

'Undeniable reality'

Emphasising the existential threat faced by Palestinians, especially in Gaza’s northern regions, Mansour said, "There is a lot you can do. The Palestinian people did not surrender, neither should you."

Reflecting on the international community's lack of action, Mansour said that the risk predicted 10 months ago had become an "undeniable reality."