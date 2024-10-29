The UN Middle East peace process coordinator warned on Tuesday about the "dangerous junction" in the Middle East amid the genocide in Gaza.

Saying that the Middle East region is "on the verge of yet another serious escalation," Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that "the violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and wider region shows no signs of abating."

"We are also at the most dangerous juncture in the Middle East in decades," said Wennesland, noting an Israeli air strike Monday that left "at least 90 Palestinians missing or killed, including at least 25 children" in Beit Lahiya.

"This strike is yet another in a deadly series of recent mass casualty incidents in the north of Gaza," he said.

Describing the genocide in Gaza as a "horrific humanitarian nightmare," Wennesland stressed there is "a rapidly accelerated unravelling of the prospects for a sustainable resolution to this conflict."

Recalling his visit to Gaza last week, Wennesland said. "What I witnessed defies imagination."

"In and out of the Strip, I could only count two buildings. Two that were not totally or partly destroyed," he said.

Israel undermines UN work, international work