Wednesday, October 30, 2024

1918 GMT — Lebanon PM hopes for ceasefire with Israel in 'coming hours or days'

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said he was striving for a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Lebanon within days.

"We are doing our best... to have a ceasefire within the coming hours or days," Mikati said during a televised interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic".

Separately Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, published what it said is a draft proposal for a ceasefire.

According to the proposal, Israel and Lebanon will implement the UN's 1701 and 1559 proposals.

The Lebanese forces will monitor and enforce the resolution, which will be finalised during the 60-day ceasefire, while Israel withdraws its forces within seven days.

1839 GMT — WHO urges ceasefire to protect Gaza's collapsing health system

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reiterated his call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, stressing that it is the only viable solution to protect Gaza’s collapsing health care system.

"Lives depend on it," Tedros wrote on X. "As the situation continues to worsen across the Strip, especially in the north, keeping hospitals functional is of utmost importance.”

1828 GMT — UN urges protection of cultural sites after Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Baalbek

The UN has urged the protection of cultural heritage sites on Wednesday after reported Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.

"Clearly, we do not want to see any harm, tend to people and also to the cultural heritage," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

"I think one of the things we've seen in conflicts in recent years is the destruction of cultural heritage that can never be replaced," he added.

1824 GMT — Death toll rises to 19 at Israel's attacks on Lebanon

At least 19 people were killed and 15 injured in two Israeli attacks against eastern Lebanon, according to officials.

Eight people were killed in an initial assessment following an airstrike on a residential home in a town in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon, according to the state Health Ministry.

The ministry added that “the successive Israeli airstrikes on the town of Sohmor in the Western Bekaa district resulted in an initial toll of 11 people killed and 11 others wounded,” without specifying the nature of the injuries.

1823 GMT — US urges Israel to protect civilian lives, cultural sites in Lebanon

The United States has urged Israel to protect civilian lives and cultural sites in Lebanon after Israel began heavy airstrikes on the historic city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in the eastern Bekaa region.

While the US supports Israel's right to pursue Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said it was critical its assaults do not threaten civilians, especially in densely populated areas such as Baalbek.

1810 GMT — Hezbollah fires rockets at military camp near Israel's Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it fired rockets at a military training camp southeast of Israel's Tel Aviv.

The group said in a statement that it targeted a camp "for training special units southeast of Tel Aviv with advanced rockets".

1802 GMT — Lebanese death toll tops 2,820 in Israel's broader regional war

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 2,822 people and injured 12,937 others since October 2023, Lebanon’s health ministry has said.

It also noted that 11 people were killed and 15 others were wounded in Israeli strikes on a town in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

"The successive raids by the Israeli enemy on the town of Sohmor in west Bekaa... resulted in the martyrdom of 11 people and the injury of 15 others," the health ministry said in a statement.

1759 GMT — UN chief condemns Israeli attack on residential building in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel's attack on a residential building in Gaza that killed nearly 100 people.

At least 93 Palestinians were killed Tuesday and dozens were injured in a strike on the building in the town of Beit Lahia, according to the Health Ministry in the enclave.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that Guterres was "deeply shocked" by reports of the airstrike and the UN chief "unequivocally condemns the widespread killing and injury of civilians and the ongoing displacement of the population."

"All parties to the conflict must comply by their obligations on international law, including the obligation to protect civilians," said Dujarric.

1749 GMT — African Union chief calls on UN to take ‘decisive action’ over Israel’s ban on UNRWA

The African Union Commission chairperson has called on both the UN General Assembly and Security Council to take "decisive action" over Israel’s move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

In a statement, Moussa Faki Mahamat said that if the decision is implemented it “would prevent UN humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people under Israeli occupation and already under unprecedented and continued physical attack for the past year."

1718 GMT — Four Palestinians injured by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

Mohammad Ayad Awad said Israeli forces staged three military raids into the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

"Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, injuring three people, while dozens suffered temporary asphyxiation," he added. Another Palestinian was wounded in the back by a rubber bullet by army forces, he added.

1716 GMT — UNIFIL urges parties to commit to UN Resolution 1701

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reiterated its demand for parties to commit to UN Resolution 1701 to ease the escalating situation in Lebanon.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, told reporters remotely from Beirut that tensions have surged dramatically in the recent weeks, which he said transformed the hostilities into a more lethal and intense conflict.

He said the actions of the Israeli military and Hezbollah are putting peacekeepers in danger, whether through crossfire or deliberate attacks, but UNIFIL continues to stay in contact with Lebanese and Israeli authorities and is urging de-escalation.

"Our message to them is clear, recommit to resolution 1701, in action and not just words," said the spokesperson.

1653 GMT — Israel strikes fuel reservoirs in Lebanon's Bekaa region

The Israeli military has said it had attacked fuel reservoirs located in military complexes of Hezbollah's logistical empowerment unit in Lebanon's Bekaa region.

One Lebanese source told Reuters that one of the massive explosions that created a huge column of black smoke had been caused by strikes on Hezbollah's fuel stores.

1535 GMT — Israel claims it will ensure Gaza aid, despite new UNRWA ban

Israel has said that it will make sure aid gets into Gaza despite a new law it passed this week banning authorities from having any contact with the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA or the agency operating in the country.

"Israel remains committed to international law and to ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, through international organisations that are free of terrorist activity, such as @WFP @UNICEF @WHO and many others," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

1522 GMT — US tracking nearly 500 incidents of civilian harm during Gaza war

US State Department officials have identified nearly 500 potential incidents of civilian harm during Israel's military offensive in Gaza involving US-furnished weapons, but have not taken further action on any of them, three sources, including a US official familiar with the matter, said this week.

The incidents — some of which might have violated international humanitarian law, according to the sources — have been recorded since Oct. 7, 2023, when the Israeli war on Gaza started.

They are being collected by the State Department's Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance, a formal mechanism for tracking and assessing any reported misuse of US-origin weapons. State Department officials gathered the incidents from public and non-public sources, including media reporting, civil society groups and foreign government contacts.

None of the Gaza cases had yet reached the third stage of action, said a former US official familiar with the matter. Options, the former official said, could range from working with Israel's government to help mitigate harm, to suspending existing arms export licenses or withholding future approvals.

1510 GMT — Saudi Arabia to host Arab-Islamic summit to address Israeli war

Saudi Arabia has said it will host a joint Arab-Islamic summit on Nov. 11 to address Israeli assaults in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as regional developments.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the planned summit will be a follow-up of a previous summit held in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023, to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza.

The ministry condemned the continued Israeli “crimes and violations” against Palestinians, as well as the attacks in Lebanon, highlighting the serious risks posed to regional security and stability.

1449 GMT — UN warns Israel about 'dismantling' UNRWA's Gaza aid operations

The United Nations Security Council has "strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish" the operations and mandate of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA after Israel passed a law banning its operations.

In a statement adopted by consensus, the 15-member body expressed grave concern over the legislation adopted by the Israeli parliament on Monday.

The council "urged the Israeli Government to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip."

1359 GMT — UNRWA chief warns agency might halt activities without UNGA intervention

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that agency’s operations might cease without the involvement of the UN General Assembly.

"UNRWA’s ability to implement its mandate was under threat," wrote Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to Philemon Yang, president of the UN General Assembly, in a letter.

"Today, I must inform you that the Agency is under such physical, political, and operational attack – unprecedented in UN history – that implementation of its mandate may become impossible without decisive intervention by the General Assembly," Lazzarini said.

"The consequences for Palestinians, for Israel, and for the region will be grave," he warned.

1346 GMT — Israel's UNWRA decision needs to be 'reversed very quickly': UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “very worried and concerned” about the Israeli ban on the UN refugee for Palestinian refugees and that it needs to be “reversed very, very quickly.”

Responding to a question by Green Party MP for Bristol, Carla Denyer at the House of Commons, Starmer described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Denyer underlined that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “mandated that Israel ensures access to life-saving aid in Gaza under Article Two of the Genocide Convention, yet the Israeli government has voted to effectively block its delivery.”

“Does the Prime Minister agree that banning UNRWA is a breach of international law, and how much more evidence does he need before calling out what is happening as a genocide and acting in line with the UK's responsibilities as a signatory of the Genocide Convention?” Denyer asked.

1334 GMT — Strikes hit Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation call: report

Strikes rocked the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek and its outskirts, an AFP correspondent has reported, hours after Israel issued an evacuation call for the area.

Baalbek mayor Mustafa al Shall confirmed strikes hit the city and surrounding areas, without providing further details.

1325 GMT — Hezbollah's new leader vows to uphold predecessor Nasrallah's 'war plan'

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, has said he would stick to the war strategy laid out by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli forces last month after full-scale fighting broke out.

"My work programme is a continuation of the work programme of our leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," Qassem said in his first remarks as Hezbollah leader, pledging to press on with "the war plan that he (Nasrallah) developed with the leadership" of the Iran-backed group.

In a pre-recorded speech Qassem said the movement was not "fighting on anyone's behalf," adding that Iran "supports us but doesn't want anything" in return.

1316 GMT — Israel says 15 rockets fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army has said it detected the launch of 15 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

A military statement said air-raid sirens sounded in the Galilee region and Haifa Bay after 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon. The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted the ground in open areas.

Israeli Channel 12 said sounds of explosion s were heard as a result of rocket interceptions. No injuries or damage were reported.

1309 GMT — Dozens more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli Gaza strikes

At least 29 more Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

An air strike targeted a refugee tent west of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, killing three people and wounding several others, the source said.