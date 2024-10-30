WORLD
Turkish Envoy to UN announces joint call for arms embargo on Israel
Collective call ‘essential to end Israel’s illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians,' says Ahmet Yildiz.
/ Photo: AA
By Meryem Demirhan
October 30, 2024

Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN has announced that Türkiye, along with a coalition of key nations, has issued a joint letter calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

Adressing an open debate on 'The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question' on Tuesday, Ahmet Yildiz highlighted that Israel’s actions have brought the region to the brink of all-out war, marked by unprecedented war crimes.

"We make this collective call for immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024," he said.

"This is essential to end Israel’s illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation."

Urging all countries to remain on the "right side of history" and join the collective initiative, Yildiz stressed that "the bloodshed has to stop."

Israel's halt to UNRWA's life-saving services

Türkiye condemns the Israeli Knesset's passing of laws to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel, Yildiz said.

"The bills are targeting the agency and the Palestine refugees by halting the lifesaving services of UNRWA. The main target is the refugee status itself. This legislation is a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international law," he said.

Yildiz also condemned Israel's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), adding it is "imperative that the agency fulfils its mandate.”

He noted that Israel’s actions are also increasing tensions with Lebanon, Syria and Iran and urged the UN Security Council to "use all the tools at its discretion" and to demand an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and adherence to international law and to ensure compliance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
