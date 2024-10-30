The semiconductor industry, driven by the race for technological dominance, has become an arena for geopolitical competition.

Huawei, one of China’s leading technology giants, has been accused of using advanced chips produced by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in its latest AI technology, despite US sanctions intended to prevent such dealings.

The revelation came to light last week after reports suggested that Huawei sidestepped US trade restrictions by working with third-party companies, such as China-based chip designer Sophgo and cryptocurrency mining equipment company Bitmain.

While both companies deny the allegations, corporate registration records show that Micree Zhan—who co-founded Sophgo—was also involved in the founding of Bitmain.

Following the US sanctions, China was promoting self-reliance in its semiconductor industry.

As part of these efforts, last month Huawei began testing the Ascend 910C chip as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s H100.

However, Huawei's recent use of TSMC chips, despite the trade bans, has reignited debate over China's narrative of technological independence and raised concerns about the enforcement of global trade restrictions.

As reported by Bloomberg, Huawei’s reliance on TSMC chips output may reflect China's ongoing struggle to manufacture advanced chips in sufficient quantities and further dent the Asian giant's ability to produce high-end chips domestically.

‘Backdoor tactics’

According to Tony Loughran, a risk analyst and director at Zero Risk International, the use of third-party suppliers to bypass sanctions—commonly known as "backdooring"—is not a new tactic.

"Backdooring, or third-party sourcing, is a method that has been employed across nations for years," Loughran tells TRT World.

He illustrates the concept with a historical example: "During both the Iraq wars, despite an export ban on oil, countries managed to buy and sell oil on the black market. Where there is high demand, there’s often a lucrative pipeline and someone willing to create a workaround.”

A similar pattern appears to be unfolding with Huawei.

Its Ascend 910B processors are likely to be manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 7-nanometer technology, and Bloomberg reports that at least one of these chips was discovered in a teardown of Huawei’s latest AI offerings.

Given Huawei's blacklisting in August 2020, it has been largely relying on domestic manufacturers like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC) for chip production.

However, the poor yields reported for AI chips produced by SMIC—only 20 percent of their output operates as intended—highlight the limitations of China's semiconductor industry and may have possibly forced Huawei’s hand to source chips elsewhere.

How it works

The process of acquiring restricted technology through indirect channels often involves third-party businesses that officially claim to serve legitimate customers, while discreetly redirecting resources to embargoed entities.

“This typically involves a third-party business claiming to serve legitimate clients, while gradually redirecting batches to embargoed nations.” risk specialist Tony Loughran explains.