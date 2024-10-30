State prosecutors in Georgia have summoned President Salome Zurabishvili to present evidence concerning alleged "falsification" of the country's parliamentary election.

The move comes as Georgia on Wednesday initiated an investigation into claims from the pro-Western opposition that the vote was "stolen." Western countries have also criticised "irregularities" in the recently held elections.

"Prosecution Service of Georgia has launched an investigation into the alleged falsification of the parliamentary elections," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office further stated that it had summoned President Zourabichvili, a government critic who has repeatedly said the vote count was falsified but has not provided evidence of that, to testify on Thursday. The president who "is believed to possess evidence regarding possible falsification ... has been summoned to the investigative agency for an interview."

Official results gave the ruling Georgian Dream 54 percent of the vote and a clear majority in parliament after Saturday's vote. However, opposition politicians have said they will boycott the chamber in protest at a result they said was illegitimate.

Zourabichvili and other opposition figures had cast the vote as a pivotal moment in Georgian history, where the country was choosing between European Union integration with the opposition or a continuing drift towards Russia under the Georgian Dream.