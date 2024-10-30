WORLD
3 MIN READ
Georgia president summoned to prove election fraud allegations
State prosecutors initiate probe into claims from the pro-Western opposition, led by President Salome Zurabishvili, that the vote was "stolen."
Georgia president summoned to prove election fraud allegations
Georgian media reported that the electoral commission had called for an investigation into what it called "baseless criticism" of the election. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
October 30, 2024

State prosecutors in Georgia have summoned President Salome Zurabishvili to present evidence concerning alleged "falsification" of the country's parliamentary election.

The move comes as Georgia on Wednesday initiated an investigation into claims from the pro-Western opposition that the vote was "stolen." Western countries have also criticised "irregularities" in the recently held elections.

"Prosecution Service of Georgia has launched an investigation into the alleged falsification of the parliamentary elections," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office further stated that it had summoned President Zourabichvili, a government critic who has repeatedly said the vote count was falsified but has not provided evidence of that, to testify on Thursday. The president who "is believed to possess evidence regarding possible falsification ... has been summoned to the investigative agency for an interview."

Official results gave the ruling Georgian Dream 54 percent of the vote and a clear majority in parliament after Saturday's vote. However, opposition politicians have said they will boycott the chamber in protest at a result they said was illegitimate.

Zourabichvili and other opposition figures had cast the vote as a pivotal moment in Georgian history, where the country was choosing between European Union integration with the opposition or a continuing drift towards Russia under the Georgian Dream.

RelatedGeorgia election crisis: What’s behind pro-Western, pro-Russian narrative?
RECOMMENDED

Election criticism

Georgia has no diplomatic relations with Russia and Georgian Dream, which says it does want the South Caucasus country to one day join the European Union, but also maintains that it does not want the nation to be dragged into another conflict with Moscow which won a short war against it in 2008.

The Prosecutor's Office said is probe was being opened at the request of Georgia's electoral commission, which has said that the vote was free and fair.

Georgian media on Tuesday reported that the electoral commission had called for an investigation into what it called "baseless criticism" of the election.

Election observers, including the 57-nation Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), have said that the vote was marked by incidents of voter intimidation, bribery and ballot stuffing that could have impacted the result, but stopped short of calling it rigged.

The Kremlin has denied interference allegations and accused the West of trying to unduly influence the outcome of the vote.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy