Washington, DC — On July 13, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination bid while speaking at a rally in swing state Pennsylvania.

Trump sustained a minor injury, but a supporter was killed and two others wounded before the gunman was neutralised. The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR–15–style rifle from the roof of a nearby building, wounding Trump's right ear.

Barely two months later, Trump narrowly escaped another attempt as he was golfing in Florida.

Despite these incidents, gun violence has barely registered as an election issue, and Trump, unsurprisingly, remains steadfast in his defence of firearm ownership rights.

His Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, strikes a similarly complex note: a gun owner herself, she acknowledges the troubling frequency of school shootings, and she oversaw the establishment of America’s first federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Trump vs Harris: stance on gun rights?

Harris has largely shied away from making the gun ownership issue a campaign cornerstone. She has taken a measured approach to gun reform, highlighting the Biden administration’s achievements in passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022.

This law empowers states to implement "red flag" laws, which allow firearms to be temporarily removed from individuals deemed a threat. The law tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, a demographic disproportionately involved in gun violence incidents.

On the other hand, Trump has been vocal in asserting that gun rights should remain unencumbered, framing gun violence as primarily a mental health issue rather than one requiring restriction on firearm access. In 2017, Trump signed a bill that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun.

Both the candidates favour the Second Amendment.

Missing 'firearms' in fiery debates

With gun violence in the world's most heavily armed society taking ordinary lives, shattering communities, and not even sparing top politicians, the epidemic is barely an issue in the current election.

Stacy Bannerman, an author and activist, laments the lack of meaningful legislative change. Bannerman's soldier-husband returned from the Iraq war, developed PTSD, and threatened her with an M-4 semi-automatic weapon.

"Obviously, the gun violence issue should be front and centre until it is addressed. The fact that it's not speaks volumes about where we are still as a nation in terms of really being willing to talk and pray about the issue of gun violence, but legislate it for the purposes of putting an end to it," Bannerman tells TRT World.

"If this country wasn't going to get it right after Sandy Hook and those children getting slaughtered in their classrooms, then, obviously, the country isn't going to be prepared to get it right for a long time."

Bannerman says that this election is a "referendum" on the consciousness that supports, creates and maintains that level of gun violence.