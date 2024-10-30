So gradually, this became even worse…you could call this nothing less than a genocidal campaign in Gaza, which is getting worse right now as we see the operations north of the Netzarim Corridor in Jabalia, which is a concerted attempt by the Israeli army to empty the entire northern part of Gaza of its population through military pressure and deprivation of food and water or famine.

Where is this going?

OB: As long as the US provides support and Europe, by and large, follows in the footsteps of the US, Israel will continue doing that. My estimate is that gradually, the violence can spread…it can become a regional conflict. No one has an interest in that. I don't think Iran wants it. I don't think Lebanon wants it.

The only elements that may want it are radical elements within Israel itself. Possibly, they'll be reined in by the Americans to the extent of not having a full-scale war with Iran…in many ways, Netanyahu wants to drag the US into it. If that doesn't happen, this conflict can continue at a lower level. Netanyahu has no interest in stopping the violence completely, again for the same reason that he wants to survive politically. But also because he and the right-wing ministers in his coalition want to make it possible for Israel to increasingly take over territory in the occupied West Bank and to do the same in Gaza. They're now employing tactics that they use in Gaza, also in the West Bank and, of course, in Southern Lebanon.

If all of that happens, Israel will become an apartheid state, a full-blown apartheid state where seven million Palestinians will live under different laws, at least five million of them (two million Palestinians are Israeli citizens). This apartheid rule will seep into Israel itself, and in the long run, we'll become a pariah state. It will become impoverished, it will become increasingly isolated. Not only Israel’s allies will gradually turn away from it, but even Jewish communities in the US and Europe will become increasingly embarrassed by the kind of regime that will be there. It will no longer be able to sell itself as the only democracy in the Middle East. That could last for two or three decades in the long run. I don't think it's viable. I think the country will implode, but it will take a long time. So, the only way to avoid this is by major pressure from the outside (since there is no such internal pressure in Israel). Among Palestinians, there's no alternative leadership and no ideas as to how to come out of it [the Israel-Palestine deadlock], no momentum…It has to come from the outside. If it doesn't, then that's the kind of future we can anticipate.

If the US and its Western allies do not interfere to stop Israeli violence, then will the country collapse eventually?

OB: Countries don't collapse so quickly. So, I don't think Israel will collapse… But it will lose whatever is left of its democratic liberal characteristics. It'll become weaker and more fragile. More liberal and better-educated people may leave it. [But] most of the people will stay.

Something will have to happen at one point, and it might look, maybe, a little bit like what happened in South Africa. This kind of apartheid nation will not be able to sustain itself in the long run; it'll have to transform into a society where, eventually, there will be equality and justice for all its citizens. I don't expect to experience that in my lifetime.

Why is the US enabling Israel to continue to commit war crimes in Gaza and other areas? Is the US using Israel to push back at its enemies, Iran and its allies, in the Middle East?

OB: The US is making a series of political and strategic mistakes, and serious errors of judgement. Just before October 7, you may remember, there was an initiative pushed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to find some kind of peace between Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states and to open roads of commerce between them, as well as all the way to India. All three parties were interested in that. The US was interested in that mostly because US policy has now for years been trying to move away from the Middle East and focus on the Far East to focus on China. So that would kind of settle the problem with the Middle East and the US could focus on China. Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states were interested in that because Sunni Muslim states worry about Iran. But also, that would have buried the Palestinian cause.

That's the reason that Hamas attacked when they did, it was just a few days after Netanyahu visited the US. Because they [Palestinians] thought if this goes through, then we are finished, then our issue will never come up anymore. But all of that changed with October 7.

Why is the US enabling Israel to do what it's doing, enabling Netanyahu to act in this way? The miscalculation was that the US could control Netanyahu through this kind of bearhug, saying that we're on your side, but you have to behave yourself. But Netanyahu, being who he is, did what he wanted to do, and he's still doing what he wants to do again in the long run [implementing an extremist agenda].

But the general sentiment in the US is shifting increasingly and rapidly away from Israel. So the Biden administration has behaved in a way that has only exacerbated public attitudes toward Israel, which has never been as unpopular in the US as it is today, especially among the younger generation. In elite institutions from which the future leadership of the US is coming – political, economic and financial – those younger people are totally appalled by the way Israel is behaving.

So again, if you think about it in slightly longer terms, this decision by the administration to facilitate and allow Israel to get away with this is working against Israeli interests. And that's quite apart from the fact that the impunity that Israel has received from the US, in particular, is destroying the entire edifice of international law that was put into place after WWII. The Nuremberg Tribunal, the notion of crimes against humanity, of war crimes and of genocide, the international courts, all of this is being completely ignored and nobody's enforcing those laws, those judicial instances to stop Israel from behaving the way it is. That, too, is undermining American influence in the world. There are many people in the US who are aware of that. So, there will be a backlash, but it takes time.