Ukraine and Russia are in the early stages of negotiations about potentially halting air strikes on each other's energy facilities, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The FT, citing sources late on Tuesday who it said included senior Ukrainian officials, reported that Ukraine was seeking to resume talks that had come close to an agreement in August and were mediated by Qatar.

The talks, the sources told the FT, had been derailed by Kiev's forces launching an incursion that month into Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine.

"There are very early talks about potentially restarting something," the FT cited a diplomat who the newspaper said was briefed on the negotiations as saying. "There's now talks on the energy facilities."

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was a lot of fake news, even in the most reputable media, that "has nothing to do with reality".

Peace talks