The death toll from devastating flooding in Spain has climbed to 95, rescuers and officials have said, making it the country's deadliest such disaster in decades.

The body coordinating emergency services in the eastern Valencia region released a new toll of 92 deaths in a statement on Wednesday. Two deaths in Castilla-La Mancha and another fatality in Andalusia had been announced by the provinces' leaders.

Rescuers using dinghies worked in the dark to scour the floodwaters, rescuing several people, television pictures from the town of Utiel showed, and emergency services were still working to reach the worst-hit areas.

"For those who at this moment are still looking for their loved ones, the whole of Spain weeps with you," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised address on Wednesday..

"To the villages and cities destroyed by this tragedy, I say the same: Together, we will rebuild your streets, your squares, your bridges," he said.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, one of Spain's most important agricultural regions, said some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.

"If (emergency services) have not arrived, it's not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access," Mazon told a press conference, adding that reaching certain areas was "absolutely impossible".

Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away. Footage showed rescue workers transporting several women in a bulldozer's bucket.

Firefighters could be seen freeing drivers whose cars were stranded in flooded streets in the town of Alzira.

Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas, officials said.