Greece has long sought reparations from Germany for the severe damages suffered under Nazi occupation during World War II.

The issue resurfaced recently, as Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou pressed Germany’s visiting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to acknowledge and negotiate reparations.

For Greece, these aren’t merely economic claims, they represent a moral debt that Greece feels Germany has yet to pay.

“The issue is pending. It is important to address matters of the past,” Sakellaropoulou told Steinmeier during a meeting at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

Steinmeier dismissed the prospect of reopening payment negotiations nearly 80 years after the war's end. “Our legal position on reparations differs; you know that. For us, legally, the matter is considered closed.”

Forced wartime loan

The Nazi occupation of Greece brought profound devastation. Thousands of Greeks were killed, infrastructure was razed, and communities were stripped of their resources.

One of the most striking grievances is a forced wartime loan extracted from Greece to fund Nazi operations, which Greece argues remains unpaid.

A 2015 estimate by Greece’s General Accounting Office put Germany’s debt at €278.7 billion for reparations, with an additional €10.3 billion directly linked to the wartime loan.

While Germany did pay Greece 115 million Deutschmarks in 1960, the Greek government argues this was a partial and insufficient gesture that fell far short of compensating for the scale of suffering endured.

Germany, however, has long maintained that the question of reparations is closed. Citing international treaties and a broad 1953 agreement on German debts, Germany insists it has settled its obligations.