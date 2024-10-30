WORLD
3 MIN READ
Illegal Israeli settlers in northern West Bank uproot olive trees
Bashar al Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, says farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.
Illegal Israeli settlers in northern West Bank uproot olive trees
Israeli activists surround a Palestinian woman as they try to enter her family's land, after the Palestinian family was forcefully evicted by Israeli settlers backed by soldiers, in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Jala, Aug. 2, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers uprooted hundreds of centuries-old olive trees in Qaryut village in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian farmer and activist.

"Around 2,000 dunams (2 square kilometres) are now almost empty of olive trees after settlers cut down hundreds of trees," Bashar al-Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

He said farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.

"Most of the uprooted trees were perennial," he added.

Mohammad Badawi, a farmer, called the uprooting of centuries-old olive trees a "real disaster."

"I have lost 30 olive trees out of 100 trees by the settlers," he said.

"For years, we have been facing intimidation and abuse by Israeli settlers," Badawi added.

RECOMMENDED
Related'Ghettoisation of Occupied West Bank': Israel creates 'buffer' zones

According to Palestinian figures, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out some 16,663 attacks on Palestinians and lands and properties across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October last year.

Data from the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now show that there are half a million illegal settlers in 146 settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 43,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

At least 763 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 6,300 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to Palestine's Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy