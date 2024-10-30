WORLD
UNSC votes to end its Somalia mission over next two years
UN missions can only be deployed with the agreement of the host country. In Africa in particular, the UN has been facing hostility in recent years.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is still seeking to extricate Somalia from chronic instability. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024

The UN Security Council has voted to begin a two-year withdrawal of its political mission in Somalia, which has been in the East African country for more than a decade.

UNSOM was established in 2013 by the UN Security Council to support Somali authorities in the transition to democracy and the rule of law after more than 20 years of conflict between militias, extremist groups and criminal gangs.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is still seeking to extricate Somalia from chronic instability.

In May, his government asked that the world body end the assistance mission's mandate when it expires in October, but later amended the request to suggest a two-year transition period.

In a resolution adopted unanimously on Wednesday, the Security Council agreed to follow through with a transition and plans for UNSOM to end its mission on October 31, 2026.

UNSOM will henceforth be called the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia, or UNTMIS.

In the first year of the transition period, the mission will primarily focus on efforts to conduct free and fair elections and protection of human rights. Some of its work will be handed over to Somali authorities at the end of year one.

UN missions can only be deployed with the agreement of the host country. In Africa in particular, the UN has been facing hostility in recent years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
