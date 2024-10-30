The UN Security Council has voted to begin a two-year withdrawal of its political mission in Somalia, which has been in the East African country for more than a decade.

UNSOM was established in 2013 by the UN Security Council to support Somali authorities in the transition to democracy and the rule of law after more than 20 years of conflict between militias, extremist groups and criminal gangs.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is still seeking to extricate Somalia from chronic instability.

In May, his government asked that the world body end the assistance mission's mandate when it expires in October, but later amended the request to suggest a two-year transition period.

In a resolution adopted unanimously on Wednesday, the Security Council agreed to follow through with a transition and plans for UNSOM to end its mission on October 31, 2026.