Venezuela has recalled its ambassador to Brazil after its application to join the BRICS group of emerging economies was vetoed last week by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday denounced the "irrational behaviour of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy" at the summit in Russia.

The decision infuriated Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

The ministry also lashed out at the "recurring interventionist, rude statements" by Brazilian government representatives on Venezuela.