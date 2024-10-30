WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela recalls Brazil ambassador, angered by BRICS veto
The Foreign Ministry in a statement denounced the "irrational behaviour of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy" at the summit in Russia.
Venezuela recalls Brazil ambassador, angered by BRICS veto
The decision by Lula infuriated Venezuela's socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro. / Photo: brics-russia2024.ru via AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024

Venezuela has recalled its ambassador to Brazil after its application to join the BRICS group of emerging economies was vetoed last week by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday denounced the "irrational behaviour of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy" at the summit in Russia.

The decision infuriated Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

The ministry also lashed out at the "recurring interventionist, rude statements" by Brazilian government representatives on Venezuela.

RECOMMENDED

It took particular aim at former foreign minister Celso Amorim, an advisor to Lula, who said Brazil had vetoed the BRICS application because Caracas "breached the trust" of its partners by failing to hold, what they said, transparent elections.

Brazil has yet to recognize Maduro's re-election to a third term, while calling for a detailed breakdown of results to be released.

RelatedVenezuela's Maduro wins re-election with 51.2% of vote: electoral council
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy