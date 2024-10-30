The stench of decaying bodies pervades the streets and alleys of northern Gaza which has been under intense attacks by Israel for nearly one month.

After launching heavy air strikes October 5, the Israeli army began a ground offensive the following day in an attempt to force Palestinians to flee for 26 straight days and counting.

In addition to the ground and air assaults, Israel is implementing a strict blockade, leaving the population hungry and thirsty.

Israel has turned the streets and alleys of northern Gaza into ruins filled with corpses.

Images documented in Beit Lahia reveal the extent of the destruction in its efforts to displace Palestinians from the north.

The once vibrant residential areas have been flattened, showing no signs of life, and the streets, described as rubble by Israel, are permeated with the smell of decaying bodies.

'No signs of life'