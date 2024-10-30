UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for "peace among ourselves" in order to save the planet, as devastating wars rage in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan.

"We need peace with nature and we need peace among ourselves," Guterres told journalists on Wednesday in Cali, Colombia, where he attended a UN summit that is seeking ways to "halt and reverse" humankind's destruction of Earth's bountiful resources.

"We need to make peace among ourselves because wars... have some of the most devastating impacts on biodiversity, on climate and on pollution," the secretary general said.

He reiterated calls for a "just peace" in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with "massive" humanitarian aid to the people there and the release of all hostages held by Hamas since its attack on Israel more than a year ago.

Guterres also underlined the need for a peace in Lebanon "that respects Lebanese sovereignty and Lebanese territorial integrity and paves the way for a political solution," after Israel expanded its military offensive into that country.

He called for "peace in Sudan, where an enormous tragedy exists."

The secretary general joined five presidents and dozens of ministers in Cali for a two-day "high-level segment" seeking to add impetus to the biggest-ever UN biodiversity summit, which started on October 21 and runs until Friday.

'Existential crisis'

The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) must make progress on the creation of monitoring and funding mechanisms to achieve 23 goals agreed in Canada two years ago to put the brakes on nature destruction.