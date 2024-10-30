With just six days until US voters go to polls to elect a new president, Palestinians see no difference between White House hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank say that the results of the November 5 elections will not change Washington's unlimited political and military support for Israel amid its brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"We expect nothing from the incoming US administration or the candidate who will win the elections," Mahmoud Nawajaa, coordinator of the Palestinian National Committee for the Boycott of Israel (BDS), told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"The genocide being committed against our people in Gaza, and all other crimes taking place in Palestine and Lebanon would not have occurred without US support," he added.

Nawajaa called Israel the "spearhead of an imperial project" in the region. "The US elections will not change anything," he said.

"The US administration is complicit and a partner in the crime of genocide and everything that is happening in Lebanon and all the bombing and destruction in Iraq and Yemen. The elections will make no difference; the only difference lies in the ability of the Palestinian people and Arab nations to pressure colonial regimes to change their positions and work toward the collapse of the colonial system," Nawajaa said.

'Two sides of the same coin'

Jamal Juma, coordinator of the Palestinian grassroots Anti-Apartheid Wall Campaign (Stop the Wall), shares a similar view.

"We place no faith whatsoever in the US elections," he told Anadolu. "For years, both American parties have proven to be two sides of the same coin."

"It's clear that Zionists control US decisions due to their dominance over financial and media centres," Juma opined.

He cited Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital when he was still in the White House in 2017.

"Current President Joe Biden has done even worse by justifying and continuing to justify the genocide," Juma said.