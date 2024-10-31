Thursday, October 31, 2024

1840 GMT — Israeli warplanes killed at least seven people and wounded 14 in towns in the Baalbek district, located in the Baalbek-Hermel province in northeastern Lebanon.

The death toll reached six from Israeli air strike on the town of Makneh, with six injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Another air strike destroyed a house in the town of Kayyal near Baalbek city, killing a woman and injuring five others, the agency added.

1840 GMT — Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days: Axios

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election on November 5, Axios reported, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.

The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.

1829 GMT — 'Good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that negotiators have made "good progress" toward a deal that would bring a ceasefire in Israel's offensive in Lebanon.

"Based on my recent trip to the region, and the work that's ongoing right now, we have made good progress on those understandings," Blinken told reporters.

1813 GMT — At least 39 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit: ministry

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes across Gaza, mostly in the north where one attack hit a hospital, torching medical supplies and disrupting operations, health officials in the enclave said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza called for all international bodies "to protect hospitals and medical staff from the brutality of the (Israeli) occupation".

1807 GMT — Strikes near south, east Lebanon cities after Israel evacuation calls

Strikes hit near east Lebanon's main city of Baalbek and close to the southern city of Tyre, state media said, after Israel issued evacuation calls for both areas.

The air strikes came as Lebanon's prime minister condemned Israel for issuing evacuation warnings for entire areas and called for diplomatic pressure for a halt to its strikes more than a month into the war.

The strikes on Al Hawsh near Tyre destroyed six buildings, civil defence said, and coincided with an exodus of civilians from the Rashidieh camp for Palestinian refugees near Tyre, also covered by the evacuation warning, the official National News Agency said.

"Enemy warplanes" also hit rescuers in Tyre, the NNA said, adding that "the ambulance team that tried to rescue" the crew had been targeted twice.

1805 GMT — Hezbollah hits Israeli tank, military vehicle with missiles

Hezbollah announced that it had targeted an Israeli tank and a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, inflicting casualties on those inside.

In a statement, the Lebanon-based group said its militants "targeted a Merkava tank and an Israeli military vehicle in Wata el Khiyam area (southern Lebanon) with two guided missiles, which led to both vehicles catching fire and causing casualties among their crews".

The statement added that this action comes "in support of the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with their courageous and honourable resistance, and defence of Lebanon and its people".

1800 GMT — War in Lebanon devastating children's physical, emotional well-being: UNICEF

The head of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, warned about the "severe physical wounds and deep emotional scars" the war in Lebanon is having on children.

Russell highlighted in a statement that "166 children have been killed since October 2023, while at least 1,168 have been injured".

She emphasised the urgent need for peace, warning that "the true healing can only begin when the violence ends".

1738 GMT — UNICEF warns of 'deadly' effect on Palestinian children after Israeli ban on UNRWA

UNICEF denounced a decision by Israel to ban activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories and warned about its "deadly" effect on Palestinian children.

"With the children of Gaza already facing one of the gravest humanitarian crises in recent history, if fully implemented, this decision will be deadly," according to a statement by the UN Children's Fund.

"UNRWA is the main UN agency providing essential services and protection to Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and is the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza," it said.

1718 GMT — EU Council chief warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban

The European Council President warned that Israel's decision to ban the key UN aid agency for Gaza could result in the annulment of a deal establishing Israeli trade relations with Brussels.

"The decision made by parliament in Israel, if implemented, to ban UNRWA in Israel is absolutely not acceptable and I cannot imagine that there would be no consequences on the EU side," Charles Michel told reporters in Geneva.

"I can observe that more and more voices, including at the political level, the highest political level of the EU, are considering that the time will come to put on the table the Association Agreement between Israel and the EU," he said.

1705 GMT —Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Lebanon in last 24 hours

Israeli attacks have killed at least 45 people in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Lebanese health ministry said, bringing the total death toll to 2,865 since October 2023.

1647 GMT — Israeli army kills four Palestinians in Nur Shams refugee camp

Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed at dawn in an Israeli drone strike in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem city, the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that there were "two martyrs in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem as a result of an (Israeli) occupation air strike".

Another Palestinian was killed hours earlier in a shooting incident at the Tulkarem camp, the ministry added.

1446 GMT — Türkiye hails African countries' steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdogan

Senegal's stance on the Palestinian issue, which is based on the two-state solution, is "extremely valuable", said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are following the steadfast stance of our African brothers, who understand what oppression, war and massacre mean, against Israel's genocidal policies," Erdogan said in a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal's stance on the Palestine issue based on a two-state solution is extremely valuable, Erdogan added.

"Imperialists have learned in Africa that a peaceful future cannot be built on blood and massacre," Erdogan said, adding: "The same truth will also be evident in Gaza and Lebanon."

1440 GMT —Israeli death toll reaches seven in Hezbollah rocket fires

Israeli emergency services said a rocket launched from Lebanon killed two people in an olive grove in northern Israel, bringing the day's toll to seven dead.

Medics "treated and attempted resuscitation on a 30-year-old male and a 60-year-old female, who were then pronounced dead. A 71-year-old male with mild shrapnel injuries to his limbs was evacuated," the Magen David Adom first responders said in a statement.

Earlier, Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked the area of Krayot, north of the Israeli city of Haifa with a large missile salvo.

1414 GMT — Israel strikes near Baalbek after evacuation warnings: Lebanon state media

Lebanese official media reported Israeli strikes near Baalbek, after Israel issued evacuation warnings for the main eastern city for the second day in a row.

"Enemy aircraft launched four strikes on the village of Douris and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek," the National News Agency said.

1405 GMT — Netanyahu to US envoys: any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein and US Middle East adviser Brett McGurk that any ceasefire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah would have to guarantee Israeli security.

"The prime minister specified that the main issue is not paperwork for this or that deal, but Israel's determination and capacity to ensure the deal's application and to prevent any threat to its security from Lebanon," Netanyahu's office said after the meeting.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also took part in the discussion which he said in a statement focused on "security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza".

1222 GMT — US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan

Senior US officials were to meet their Israeli counterparts to discuss a possible deal to end Tel Aviv's war in Lebanon.

Less than a week before the US presidential election, Washington's envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk were expected in Israel and Israeli forces continued their fierce ground and air assault across Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed optimism about a ceasefire in "the coming hours or days" and Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem said the group would accept a truce under certain conditions.

1220 GMT — Rocket fire from Lebanon kills five in northern Israel

Rocket fire from Lebanon killed five people in northern Israel, including four foreign workers, in the deadliest such attack since Israel's invasion earlier this month.

The attack came as senior US diplomats were in the region to push for ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza, hoping to wind down the Israeli wars in the Middle East in the Biden administration's final months.

1215 GMT — Lebanon PM calls Israel evacuation warnings a 'war crime'