Donald Trump has pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck as the US presidential campaign was forced off-piste by muddled remarks from President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Harris had hoped to spend the day expanding on the final-week "closing argument" but found herself instead disavowing Biden's remark that appeared to label Trump supporters "garbage."

Trump was on hand to exploit the misstep with a photo op on Wednesday, climbing into a garbage truck at an airport in Wisconsin and answering questions from reporters.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said from the cabin of the vehicle.

"You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do," Trump added later at his rally in Green Bay, still wearing his high-visibility jacket.

Harris meanwhile travelled to North Carolina and onward to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, focusing again on three of seven battleground states that could determine who wins the closest election in modern US history.

Trump was also in North Carolina on Wednesday — in the town of Rocky Mount, about an hour's drive from Harris's Raleigh rally — before he headed to Wisconsin. More than 57 million have already cast their ballots via early or mail-in voting, over a third of the 2020 total.

Harris' response