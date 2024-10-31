The cyber defence agency charged with keeping foreign actors from infiltrating Canada’s computer networks identified India as a cyber threat for the first time, according to a report.

“We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage,” the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) said in its National Cyber Threat Assessment report on Wednesday.

The report also said that as a breakdown in Canada-India relations continues, India will step up its cyber threats after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked New Delhi to serious crimes against Sikh Canadians, the including murder.

“We judge that official bilateral relations between Canada and India will very likely drive Indian state-sponsored cyber threat activity against Canada,” the report said.

Caroline Xavier, CSE’s chief, laid out the threat at a press conference, the National Post reported.