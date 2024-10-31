TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'essential' for EU goals amid challenges in geography: EU's Borrell
While Türkiye remains engaged in EU membership talks, the lack of full integration motivates Ankara to pursue additional partnerships.
Josep Borrell made these remarks at a press conference, announcing the 2024 Enlargement Package. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 31, 2024

The EU foreign policy chief has said that "Türkiye is a candidate country (for EU) whose geopolitical relevance has increased much more in the current circumstances."

Josep Borrell made these remarks on Wednesday at a press conference, announcing the 2024 Enlargement Package, which includes assessments of candidate countries such as Türkiye, Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Ukraine, and Moldova.

Expressing that he has "worked a lot to reverse the negative spiral in Türkiye-EU relations," Borrell commented: "At the beginning, things were much more difficult than today. We have re-engaged in areas of mutual interest."

Underlining Türkiye's importance to the union, Borrell said: "Türkiye, it's essential. It's essential because the geopolitical context is the most challenging, the most challenging that it has been in a long time."

"And European citizens expect the European Union to have the capacity to act to ensure stability and cooperation in our neighbourhood, in our surrounding areas," he said.

Borrell also mentioned some progress in areas like trade, research and innovation, and economic and monetary policies, saying Türkiye’s efforts in these fields are appreciated.

The "Türkiye Report" within the 2024 Enlargement Package stated that developing a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship is in the EU’s strategic interest, highlighting the country's role as an active and important actor in foreign policy with strategic autonomy.

Essential partner, strategic NATO ally

The EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, also announced during a visit to Ankara in September that the European Union is committed to revitalising and strengthening relations with Türkiye.

He said that Türkiye is viewed as a candidate country, an essential partner, and a strategic NATO ally, noting that both sides have resolved many issues concerning the Customs Union.

He also emphasised hopes for continued high-level dialogue, renewed European Investment Bank engagement, and revisiting the EU-Türkiye Customs Union modernisation mandate.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999. Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005 but have stalled after 2007 due to the Cyprus issue and political opposition to Türkiye’s membership by several member states.

Türkiye-centered strategy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia last week to meet with BRICS leaders as Ankara seeks membership in the bloc, aligning with its multipolar strategy.

Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan clarified that Türkiye’s growing ties with the BRICS group are not meant to replace its existing international partnerships.

He highlighted that Türkiye is not altering its course but is working to secure its rightful place in a shifting global order with a Türkiye-centered strategy.

Reaffirming a balanced foreign policy, Erdogan noted, “We pursue cooperation wherever Türkiye's interests align.”

