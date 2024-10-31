A majority of Mexico's Supreme Court judges have submitted their resignations and declined to stand for election under controversial judicial reforms, the top court has said.

Eight of 11 Supreme Court justices - including president Norma Pina - decided not to seek election in June 2025, a statement said on Wednesday, adding that most of the resignations would take effect next August.

In a move that has sparked opposition street protests and diplomatic tensions, Mexico is set to become the world's only country to allow voters to choose all judges, at every level, starting next year.

The announcement came as the Supreme Court prepares to consider a proposal to invalidate the election of judges and magistrates.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, however, has said that the court lacks the authority to reverse a constitutional reform approved by Congress.

"Eight people intend to change a reform about the people of Mexico... Do they realize the magnitude?" she told a news conference on Wednesday.

Real motive

A day earlier Sheinbaum suggested the judges' real motive was to protect their retirement benefits.