Israel’s global standing has taken a serious beating in the past 12 months, as the extensive savagery unleashed by the Zionist state – resulting in the killings of over 43,000 Palestinians and 2787 Lebanese people, alongside tens of thousands of injuries – has shocked the world.

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza and Lebanon has also exposed inherent anti-Muslim biases in Western institutions, particularly in the Biden administration and media, and has shifted global opinion away from the influence of both Tel Aviv and Washington.

Many globally acclaimed intellectuals have started to notice the cracks in the Israeli state while Palestinians show no signs of giving up on their dream of liberating their land from the Israeli occupation.

“Israel has suffered a near total loss of legitimacy as a normal state, and is increasingly viewed as a pariah state to an extent exceeding in condemnation even racist South Africa until its government surprised the world by abandoning apartheid in the mid-1990s, having endured debilitating sanctions,” Richard Falk, a leading international relations expert, tells TRT World.

Other experts believe that the Zionist state is imploding because of its unbridled appetite for expansion as well as colonial mindset.

“I would argue that today Israel is in a worse state than it was ever before. In other words, the project of establishing a stable home for the Jewish population has failed. The model doesn't work,” Joost Hiltermann, the Middle East director of the International Crisis Group, tells TRT World.

Since Israel was arguably formed as a homeland for Jewish people after the Second World War and the Nazi Holocaust in 1948, Hiltermann says the state couldn’t find acceptance in the Middle East because of the mass violence and displacement it caused in order to establish itself.

In light of human catastrophe caused by Israel in Gaza, along with ongoing violence from illegal Jewish settlers and Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, Hiltermann says Israel is left with two choices.

“Either double down and go down what I think is a very destructive way or to come up with a new model. The only person who ever sort of tried [advocating a new model], that was [former Israeli Prime Minister] Yitzhak Rabin, and he, of course, was assassinated for his labours,” Hilterman adds.

For Hiltermann, Israel’s dependence on Western support and its rejection of a real peace agreement with Palestinians are two critical reasons why the Israel model has failed.

Israeli leaders have long thought that the state with big Western support “could impose its presence in the region and did not need to make any serious compromises regarding the Palestinians in order to blend into the Middle East,” he says.

Settler colonialism

Like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa and others you can name across Latin America, Israel is also a settler colonial project, according to many historians.

While it took a couple of centuries for Anglo-Saxon former colonies like the US and Australia to reduce indigenous populations to a small, insignificant minority using brute force and then settle White populations on their lands, Israel has employed various methods of violence and cruelty to force Palestinians out of their lands since 1948. Because of the Palestinian resistance movement, however, the Zionist state has been unable to completely take over what was known as historic Palestine.

“The fact that states came to existence because of settler colonialism is not unusual. Usually what happens is indigenous populations annihilated or rendered politically insignificant because of demographics,” said Ian Lustick, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, during a recent interview, referring to colonial settler projects involving the US and other states.

“In this case, which is a very unusual case, indigenous populations, Palestinians, are not annihilated,” added Lustick, the writer of the book, Paradigm Lost: From Two-State Solution to One-State Reality, referring to Israeli settler colonial project. There are more Palestinians and Arabs between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River than Jews, according to the professor.