Commonwealth countries want talks on slavery reparations but the United Kingdom — engaged in soul-searching over its former empire for several years now — is not open to financial compensation, officials and analysts say.

"I think segments of British society might be ready to talk about reparation but you have other sectors, the majority really, that strongly oppose it," Sascha Auerbach, director of the Institute for the Study of Slavery at Nottingham University, told AFP.

Meeting last week at a summit in Samoa, the Commonwealth's 56 members said the "time has come" for talks about the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, in a landmark declaration that raised the prospect of future reparations.

African, Caribbean and Pacific nations want Britain — and other colonial powers — to apologise for slavery and other ills of colonisation, and to start talks about compensation.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, has rejected both requests, arguing that he wants to "look forward" rather than have "very long endless discussions about reparations" involving the past.

"I think he is concerned that the country is not ready to have this conversation," said Alan Lester, a historian at the University of Sussex, noting that any talk of restorative justice a few months after far-right riots rocked England is seen as politically risky.

The issue is divisive. Figures in centre-left Labour — which came to power in July — have long been open to the debate, but the Conservatives reject it outright.

Robert Jenrick, one of the candidates to be the new Tory leader, has said that criticising the British Empire is anti-patriotic.

He wrote recently that "the territories colonised by our empire were not advanced democracies".

"Many had been cruel, slave-trading powers. Some had never been independent. The British empire broke the long chain of violent tyranny as we came to introduce — gradually and imperfectly — Christian values," he added.

"Main goal is not money but recognition and accountability"

While Britain has expressed remorse for slavery in broad terms, London has baulked at the idea of paying financial reparations, which would likely come with a hefty price tag.

A 2023 report co-authored by a United Nations judge, Patrick Robinson, concluded that the UK likely owed more than £18 trillion (or 21 trillion euros) for its involvement in slavery in 14 countries.

This figure took into account the unpaid wages of slaves, trauma caused, and damages owed to their descendants.