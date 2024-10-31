WORLD
1 MIN READ
Several killed in Indonesia as a bridge collapses
Dozens were also injured when hundreds of people gathered on the bridge to welcome a local politician.
People injured by the collapse were taken to a local hospital. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 31, 2024

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured when a seaside bridge collapsed in the Maluku Island region in eastern Indonesia, local media has reported.

Hundreds of people were gathered on an old bridge to welcome a local politician to Banda Island when suddenly the bridge collapsed, the Jakarta Globe reported on Thursday.

The politician was scheduled to address a public gathering in connection with upcoming local elections.

RECOMMENDED

People injured by the collapse were taken to a local hospital.

RelatedAt least a dozen people dead in Indonesia road crash
SOURCE:AA
