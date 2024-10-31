When American comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during a Donald Trump rally, he set the cat among the pigeons on the last leg of arguably the most divisive American presidential election.

The Caribbean island shares a close yet fraught relationship with the US, home to nearly six million Spanish-speaking Puerto Ricans, who are facing increasing public scrutiny amid Trump’s efforts to demonise migrants, both legal and illegal.

But blatant racism aside, the incendiary comment by the right-wing US comedian about Puerto Rico was factually wrong.

That’s because Puerto Rico is part of the US, and Puerto Ricans are US citizens. Lumping them with “foreigners” – who Trump says are destroying the fabric of US society – was totally incorrect.

Here are the eight things that many people do not know about Puerto Rico and its political status within the US.

A US territory

Puerto Rico became a US territory after the Spanish-American War in 1898. Spain ceded it to the US, which has maintained its sovereignty over the island of over 3.2 million people ever since.

Puerto Ricans received US citizenship in 1917 through Congressional legislation. Another law enacted by the US Congress allowed Puerto Rico to adopt its own constitution, followed by the island establishing a republican form of government in 1952.

Currently, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico exists as an unincorporated territory of the US.

In simpler words, Puerto Rico is neither a sovereign nation nor a US state. Nonetheless, US citizenship guarantees Puerto Ricans fundamental rights under the US Constitution.

The island has a democratically elected governor and an elected territorial legislature to run local affairs. The US president is also the president of Puerto Rico.

But why?

A series of US Supreme Court rulings from the early 1900s, collectively known as the Insular Cases, held that US territories like Puerto Rico were not entitled to full constitutional protections.

The apex court ruled that the US Constitution applied only in “incorporated territories” like Alaska and Hawaii, which had the status of fully fledged US states.

In the case of new “unincorporated territories” like Puerto Rico and Guam in the Pacific Ocean, the US Constitution applied only “partially”.

The Supreme Court’s ruling created the unique category of unincorporated US territories in one of the Insular Cases in 1901. The judge ruled that the US could acquire territory and decide unilaterally which rights it wanted to extend to those in that area.

No representation in Congress

Puerto Ricans living on the island cannot vote in US federal elections. That’s because Puerto Rico is only an unincorporated territory of the US, which makes its status different from those of the 50 states that constitute the United States of America.

However, the island has a non-voting delegate, known as the Resident Commissioner, in the US House of Representatives.

Puerto Ricans residing within the US can vote in federal elections if they maintain residency in one of the 50 states.