The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has criticised a recent meeting between US President Joe Biden and Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, warning that no power can ignore the rights of Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu raised concerns Thursday about the US’ continued support of the Greek Cypriot side, which he said risks disrupting the fragile balance in the region.

“No power will be able to ignore the presence and rights of Motherland Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean region,” Ertugruloglu said in a statement released by the TRNC Foreign Ministry.

The international community must abandon its denial of the realities in Cyprus and stop treating the Greek Cypriot administration as the “legitimate representative” of the island, he said.

“At this stage, any partnership between the sides in Cyprus, let alone a federation, is merely an illusion. The future of Cyprus lies in the development of good neighborly relations between two separate states.”

Attempting to pressure Turkish Cypriots

Biden met with Christodoulides at the White House on Wednesday.

They discussed a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest, including energy diversification and regional security, according to the White House.

“Acknowledging the 50th anniversary of the division of the island of Cyprus, President Biden reiterated his support for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality for all Cypriots consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” it added.

Ertugruloglu also said the US was attempting to pressure Turkish Cypriots by offering additional support to the Greek Cypriots if Turkish Cypriots refused to reengage in federation-based talks.