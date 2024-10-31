BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Pakistan to hold final bidding for cash-strapped PIA
The government had pre-qualified six groups in June, but only one met the deadline to submit final documents to participate in the process.
Pakistan to hold final bidding for cash-strapped PIA
The Privatisation Ministry said that the process would begin at 1:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) and bids will be opened at 6:3 0 p.m. in Islamabad. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 31, 2024

The bidding process for Pakistan's national airline will open on Thursday, with just one participant in the first major privatisation in over a decade.

The cash-strapped country is looking to offload a 51-100 percent stake in debt-ridden Pakistan International Airlines to raise funds and reform bleeding state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

The Privatisation Ministry said that the process would begin at 1:30 pm (0830 GMT) and bids will be opened at 6:30 pm in Islamabad.

The government had pre-qualified six groups in June, but only one - real estate development company Blue World City - met a Tuesday deadline to submit final documents to participate in the process.

Officials from three groups that chose not to bid said on condition of anonymity that there were concerns about the government's ability to stand by agreements made for the flag carrier in the long term.

RelatedPakistan seeks additional $1B from IMF for climate resilience fund

Concerns

RECOMMENDED

One executive voiced concern about policy continuity once a new government came in. The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has relied on a coalition of disparate political parties.

The disposal of PIA is a step former governments have steered away from as it has been highly unpopular given the number of layoffs that would likely result from it.

Underpinning these concerns over policy continuity and honouring contracts was the government's termination of power purchase contracts with five private companies earlier this month, as well as the process of re-negotiating other sovereign guaranteed pacts.

Changes in Pakistan's decade-old agreements with private IPP projects, largely financed by foreign lenders, to address chronic power shortages, "raises the risk of investing as well as doing business in Pakistan, even in the presence of sovereign contracts as well as guarantees," said Sakib Sherani, an economist who heads private firm Macro Economic Insights.

Other concerns raised by potential bidders included inconsistent government communication, unattractive terms and taxes on the sector, in addition to PIA's internal and external issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes