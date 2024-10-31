Apple Inc. has begun ramping up iPhone production in India, exporting $6 billion worth of its devices in just six months—a third more than the year before, as reported by multiple sources.

The move marks Apple’s ongoing efforts to diversify its supply chain due to tensions between the US and China.

The California-based company has sought to reduce its dependence on China by expanding manufacturing operations to other countries, including Vietnam and India.

Apple is valued at over $3 trillion in 2024, making it the second most valuable technology company in the world after Nvidia.

Since 2010, China has been Apple’s primary manufacturing hub, producing millions of iPhones each year.

In fact, more than 95% of iPhones, AirPods, Macs and iPads are made in China.

Yet, Apple’s shift to India reflects only the beginning of its efforts to restructure its supply chain.

“It’s clear that the US is implementing a very assertive policy toward China, extending these measures to private companies,” says Emre Alkin, a professor of economics and the rector of Topkapi University.

“While the US officially follows a 'One China' policy, it’s simultaneously working to reduce its dependency on China. Diplomatically, it respects China’s political unity, yet through its actions, it signals discomfort with the economic dependence on China,” he tells TRT World.

Shift in strategy

India has emerged as a potential alternative to Apple’s production strategy, aided by government incentives, a skilled workforce, and improving technological infrastructure.

Three key suppliers—Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp., and India’s own Tata Electronics—are at the core of Apple's operations in southern India, where they assemble premium models like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Foxconn’s local facility, located near Chennai, leads production in the country, contributing to half of India’s iPhone exports.

Despite this growth, challenges remain for India in meeting the scale and infrastructure offered by China.

“It seems unlikely that India will be able to offer investors opportunities on par with China’s in the short term. We know many companies have even left India," Alkin says, highlighting India’s current limitations compared to China’s well-established infrastructure.

Beyond production, Apple seeks to diversify and localise production, by also expanding its retail footprint in India.

Following the successful launch of flagship stores in Mumbai and New Delhi last year, Apple has announced additional stores in Bengaluru and Pune.

‘Balancing act?’

Apple’s shift from China to India is not without precedent but represents a significant reallocation in its production strategy.