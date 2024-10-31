WORLD
3 MIN READ
China says US arms supply to Taiwan won’t close cross-Straits military gap
Washington last week approved arms sales worth $1.98 billion to Taiwan which includes surface-to-air missile system.
China says US arms supply to Taiwan won’t close cross-Straits military gap
Members of the Taiwanese Navy Hai Feng (Sea Blade) Group stand in front of Hsiung Feng III mobile missile launcher during Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s visit to the base in response to recent Chinese military drills, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on October 18, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Others
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
October 31, 2024

China on Thursday said the arms supply to Taiwan “won’t close the military gap” across the Taiwan Strait, state media reported.

“Several pieces of US weaponry will not close the cross-Straits military power gap, still less stop the historical trend of China’s reunification,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang.

He was reacting to the approval of arms sales worth $1.98 billion by the US to Taiwan last week. It includes the surface-to-air missile system and radar system.

This was the Biden administration’s 17th arms supply approval since 2021.

China’s Foreign Ministry had lodged a protest with the US over its arms sales to Taiwan.

It “seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982," the ministry said.

RelatedChina vows 'countermeasures' after US' $2B arms sale to Taiwan
RECOMMENDED

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province" while the island state has maintained its independence since 1949.

“The sales seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” the ministry said.

On the passage of warships through the Taiwan Strait, Zhang said China "firmly opposes certain countries using the so-called freedom of navigation as a pretext to provoke and undermine its sovereignty and security."

"The Chinese military is always prepared to counter any threats and provocations and defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese military's aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong for the first time on Thursday held dual-carrier formation drills in the disputed South China Sea.

The maritime drill "is a combat-scenario training, aiming to further enhance the carrier group's systematic combat capabilities," said Zhang.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes