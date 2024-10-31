China on Thursday said the arms supply to Taiwan “won’t close the military gap” across the Taiwan Strait, state media reported.

“Several pieces of US weaponry will not close the cross-Straits military power gap, still less stop the historical trend of China’s reunification,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang.

He was reacting to the approval of arms sales worth $1.98 billion by the US to Taiwan last week. It includes the surface-to-air missile system and radar system.

This was the Biden administration’s 17th arms supply approval since 2021.

China’s Foreign Ministry had lodged a protest with the US over its arms sales to Taiwan.

It “seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982," the ministry said.