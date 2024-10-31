WORLD
Israel razes UNRWA office in Nur Shams camp in occupied West Bank
Demolition comes after Israeli law banning UNRWA from aiding Palestinian refugees.
The UNRWA building in occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024

The Israeli army demolished the office of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, a local official has said.

"Israeli bulldozers brought down the building, through which the UN agency runs the daily needs of residents," Nehad al Shaweeh, who heads a local service committee in the camp, told Anadolu on Thursday.

"The building was partially damaged during previous Israeli raids and today it was completely demolished by Israeli forces," he added.

The demolition came three days after the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed a law on Monday banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called the Israeli ban "unprecedented and dangerous," and in violation of the UN Charter.

According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, there are two schools and a health centre run by UNRWA in Nur Shams camp.

Early on Thursday, two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 43,100 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

At least 766 Palestinians have since been killed and around 6,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
