Türkiye hails African countries’ stance on Palestinian issue —Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Middle East "heading toward serious firestorm," warning that upcoming period will be much more troubled.
Senegal's stance on the Palestine issue based on a two-state solution is extremely valuable, Erdogan says. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 31, 2024

Senegal’s stance on the Palestinian issue, which is based on the two-state solution, is “extremely valuable,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are following the steadfast stance of our African brothers, who understand what oppression, war and massacre mean, against Israel’s genocidal policies,” Erdogan said on Thursday in a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

“Imperialists have learned in Africa that a peaceful future cannot be built on blood and massacre,” Erdogan said, adding: “The same truth will also be evident in Gaza and Lebanon.”

On Israel's attacks in Lebanon and Palestine, Türkiye's president said that the region is “heading toward a serious firestorm,” warning that the upcoming period will be much more troubled.

Erdogan also urged all countries with a “sense of conscience” to put more pressure on the Israeli government.

