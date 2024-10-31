Ukraine's Western allies have not adequately responded to the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war with Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview.

The comments on Thursday came after the US and South Korean defence chiefs called on Pyongyang to withdraw its troops from Russia, warning that North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms were being deployed for possible action against Ukrainian forces.

Moscow has neither denied nor directly confirmed the presence of North Korean troops. After an initial denial, North Korea has since defended the idea of deploying troops as being in line with international law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "testing the reaction of the West, of NATO states and the reaction of South Korea," the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with the South Korean television channel KBS.

"And if there is nothing –– and I think that the reaction to this is nothing, it has been zero –– then the number of North Korean troops on our border will be increased," he added.